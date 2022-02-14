Weather Alert
Markley, van Camp and Robbins
Markley, van Camp and Robbins | February 14, 2022
Chris Glasgow
Feb 14, 2022 @ 2:17pm
The Boys enjoyed the Super-Spreader Bowl, and fans rejected the mask mandate despite being given a mask at the stadium. The Hillary Clinton campaign paid to hack Donald Trump after he was President, and Justin Trudeau tells truckers they have been heard, but it is time to go home now. Speaker Nancy Pelosi believes inflation is up because people have jobs, and President Joe Biden suspends avocado imports. New Zealand blasted Barry Manilow in order to break up their Freedom Convoy, and Kanye West went off the rails this weekend threatening Pete Davidson, again. President Joe Biden attacked the NFL for its lack of black coaches, and Bernie Sanders used a Super Bowl tweet to push President Biden to cancel student loan debt.
