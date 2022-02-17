Weather Alert
Markley, van Camp and Robbins
Markley, van Camp and Robbins | February 17, 2022
Chris Glasgow
Feb 17, 2022 @ 2:16pm
MVC&R think it is time to unmask the children of this country, but Dr. Anthony Fauci says unmasking the kids would be risky. Justin Trudeau is saying if you stand with the Canadian truckers you are a nazi, and the invasion of America’s Southern border continues absolutely unabated. Canada orders the freezing of 34 cryptocurrency accounts connected to the “Freedom Convoy”, and a .22 rifle is considered a “weapon of war” by California governor Gavin Newsom. Chris Cuomo is a “despised figure” within CNN at this point, and COVID data will not be released over concerns it will be misrepresented by anti-vaxxers. Tom Hanks’ son says he didn’t have a strong male role model growing up, and Clinton allies have taken over Black Lives Matter.
