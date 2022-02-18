      Weather Alert

Markley, van Camp and Robbins | February 18, 2022

Chris Glasgow
Feb 18, 2022 @ 3:30pm
The Boys are big fans of gelato, and the Canadian gelato café owner is speaking out about getting doxxed for donating to the protesting truckers. Joy Behar does society a favor by announcing her intent to mask up indefinitely, and a Louisville mayoral candidate is not happy his would-be assassin is out of jail. Mike Lindell wants to airdrop MyPillows to the truckers, and Hillary Clinton hints at a possible lawsuit against Fox News. A memo shows President Joe Biden’s border crisis will not be ending any time soon, and Matthew Stafford ignored a falling woman who ended up fracturing her spine. Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation is suspended from donations by Amazon, and honoring National Cardiac Rehabilitation Week with The Friday Five – Best Heart Songs.

