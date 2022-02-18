Weather Alert
News
KTSA NewsFlash
Texas News Radio
San Antonio News
Texas News
National News
World News
Money News
Politics
Entertainment
Sports
Science & Tech
Health
Lifestyle
Shows
KTSA Morning News with Trey Ware
Ware and Rima
Sean Rima
Markley, van Camp and Robbins
The Ramsey Show
Jack Riccardi
Lars Larson
Dana Loesch
Red Eye Radio
Bob Webster
Weekend Programming
Master Debaters
The Home Improvement Show
Texas Financial Advisory
Real Asset Wealth Radio Show
Homebuyer Talk Radio
Featured Programming
On Demand
Listen On Demand
Watch KTSA
Ways to Listen
AccuWeather
Traffic
Contests
Alamo Lounge
Contact
Search
Social
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
Alexa Skill
Audacy
TuneIn
iHeart Radio
On-Air Now
Listen Live
Schedule
Markley, van Camp and Robbins
Markley, van Camp and Robbins | February 18, 2022
Chris Glasgow
Feb 18, 2022 @ 3:30pm
The Boys are big fans of gelato, and the Canadian gelato café owner is speaking out about getting doxxed for donating to the protesting truckers. Joy Behar does society a favor by announcing her intent to mask up indefinitely, and a Louisville mayoral candidate is not happy his would-be assassin is out of jail. Mike Lindell wants to airdrop MyPillows to the truckers, and Hillary Clinton hints at a possible lawsuit against Fox News. A memo shows President Joe Biden’s border crisis will not be ending any time soon, and Matthew Stafford ignored a falling woman who ended up fracturing her spine. Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation is suspended from donations by Amazon, and honoring National Cardiac Rehabilitation Week with The Friday Five – Best Heart Songs.
Popular Posts
Bexar County Jail inmate dies from lung illness
San Antonio woman sentenced for stealing $667,000 from Windcrest church
Former Middle School Janitor arrested, accused of sending inappropriate messages to a 12 year old
Medina County jail inmate found dead in his cell
Several residents of San Antonio apartment displaced by fire
Recent Posts
Chappelle-produced comedy specials headed to Netflix, first premieres later this month
23 seconds ago
Supreme Court agrees to weigh in on “Remain in Mexico” border policy
33 mins ago
Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick proposes ending university tenure to combat critical race theory teachings
35 mins ago
News
KTSA NewsFlash
Texas News Radio
San Antonio News
Texas News
National News
World News
Money News
Politics
Entertainment
Sports
Science & Tech
Health
Lifestyle
Shows
KTSA Morning News with Trey Ware
Ware and Rima
Sean Rima
Markley, van Camp and Robbins
The Ramsey Show
Jack Riccardi
Lars Larson
Dana Loesch
Red Eye Radio
Bob Webster
Weekend Programming
Master Debaters
The Home Improvement Show
Texas Financial Advisory
Real Asset Wealth Radio Show
Homebuyer Talk Radio
Featured Programming
On Demand
Listen On Demand
Watch KTSA
Ways to Listen
AccuWeather
Traffic
Contests
Alamo Lounge
Contact
Show Schedule
Connect With Us
Listen To Us On