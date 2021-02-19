Markley, van Camp and Robbins | February 19, 2021
The Boys cannot explain why California is doing worse than Florida with their COVID response, and neither can President Biden’s COVID adviser. The media spent more time talking about Senator Ted Cruz’s family’s trip to Cancun, than they did talking about Governor Andrew Cuomo killing nursing home residents. Governor Cuomo commented on the details of the cover up saying, “It’s not like people were in the South of France.” Two young women dressed up as grannies in an attempt to get vaccinated, and Dolly Parton asked the state of Tennessee not to erect a statue of her. Ghislaine Maxwell says Jeff Epstein did have tapes of Trump and Clintons, and news from the Perseverance Mars Rover, after landing safely. Ryan Fujitani has his weekly check in with the latest cinema news, and The Friday Five — Cold or Ice Songs Edition.