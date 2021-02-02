Markley, van Camp and Robbins | February 2, 2021
MVC&R are not saying the recession recovery sucked, but Chuck Schumer apparently is. A Chicago teacher explains they cannot go back because OVID still exists, and a CNN host is not too happy with Punxsutawney Phil’s handler having been maskless. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says she is a sexual assault survivor, and that is why she was freaked out by the Capitol riot. Marilyn Manson is being accused of abuse by several women, and porch pirates steal a woman’s entire porch. National holiday consideration for the day after Super Bowl Sunday, but not singing at any parties for this year’s big game. The mayor of Chicago caves to the teachers union, allowing for remote learning after threat of a strike. Dr. Anthony Fauci is wholeheartedly behind double-masking, and Dolly Parton says she may not accept the Presidential Medal of Freedom.