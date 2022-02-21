Weather Alert
News
KTSA NewsFlash
Texas News Radio
San Antonio News
Texas News
National News
World News
Money News
Politics
Entertainment
Sports
Science & Tech
Health
Lifestyle
Shows
KTSA Morning News with Trey Ware
Ware and Rima
Sean Rima
Markley, van Camp and Robbins
The Ramsey Show
Jack Riccardi
Lars Larson
Dana Loesch
Red Eye Radio
Bob Webster
Weekend Programming
Master Debaters
The Home Improvement Show
Texas Financial Advisory
Real Asset Wealth Radio Show
Homebuyer Talk Radio
Featured Programming
On Demand
Listen On Demand
Watch KTSA
Ways to Listen
AccuWeather
Traffic
Contests
Alamo Lounge
Contact
Search
Social
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
Alexa Skill
Audacy
TuneIn
iHeart Radio
On-Air Now
Listen Live
Schedule
Markley, van Camp and Robbins
Markley, van Camp and Robbins | February 21, 2022
Chris Glasgow
Feb 21, 2022 @ 2:18pm
MVC&R are keeping a close eye on the situation in Ukraine, and Vice President Kamala Harris says we need to put ourselves out there. There was a mass shooting during a “chaotic” protest in Portland, and an Olympic skier suffered frozen genitalia during the cross-country race. Canadian police are even going to punish people who left the protest, and Sec. John Kirby doesn’t want you to judge the administration on Afghanistan. Critical race theory-related ideas were found in mandatory programs at 23 of top 25 U.S. medical schools. A trans child molester brags about not doing prison time, and Jacksonville set up sensors to figure out why Jacksonville smells so bad.
Popular Posts
San Antonio woman sentenced for stealing $667,000 from Windcrest church
Could the fight between Russia and Ukraine be the start of WW3?
Bexar County Jail inmate dies from lung illness
Former Middle School Janitor arrested, accused of sending inappropriate messages to a 12 year old
Hays Co. Commissioner takes leak in Dripping Springs parking lot
Recent Posts
Attorneys for accused Austin officers awaiting indictments
11 hours ago
Putin orders forces to ‘maintain peace’ in eastern Ukraine
11 hours ago
Houston-area educators may be victims in San Antonio weekend double murder
12 hours ago
News
KTSA NewsFlash
Texas News Radio
San Antonio News
Texas News
National News
World News
Money News
Politics
Entertainment
Sports
Science & Tech
Health
Lifestyle
Shows
KTSA Morning News with Trey Ware
Ware and Rima
Sean Rima
Markley, van Camp and Robbins
The Ramsey Show
Jack Riccardi
Lars Larson
Dana Loesch
Red Eye Radio
Bob Webster
Weekend Programming
Master Debaters
The Home Improvement Show
Texas Financial Advisory
Real Asset Wealth Radio Show
Homebuyer Talk Radio
Featured Programming
On Demand
Listen On Demand
Watch KTSA
Ways to Listen
AccuWeather
Traffic
Contests
Alamo Lounge
Contact
Show Schedule
Connect With Us
Listen To Us On