      Weather Alert

Markley, van Camp and Robbins | February 21, 2022

Chris Glasgow
Feb 21, 2022 @ 2:18pm
mvr
MVC&R are keeping a close eye on the situation in Ukraine, and Vice President Kamala Harris says we need to put ourselves out there. There was a mass shooting during a “chaotic” protest in Portland, and an Olympic skier suffered frozen genitalia during the cross-country race. Canadian police are even going to punish people who left the protest, and Sec. John Kirby doesn’t want you to judge the administration on Afghanistan. Critical race theory-related ideas were found in mandatory programs at 23 of top 25 U.S. medical schools. A trans child molester brags about not doing prison time, and Jacksonville set up sensors to figure out why Jacksonville smells so bad.

Popular Posts
San Antonio woman sentenced for stealing $667,000 from Windcrest church
Could the fight between Russia and Ukraine be the start of WW3?
Bexar County Jail inmate dies from lung illness
Former Middle School Janitor arrested, accused of sending inappropriate messages to a 12 year old
Hays Co. Commissioner takes leak in Dripping Springs parking lot
Connect With Us Listen To Us On