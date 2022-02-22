Weather Alert
On-Air Now
Listen Live
Schedule
Markley, van Camp and Robbins
Markley, van Camp and Robbins | February 22, 2022
Chris Glasgow
Feb 22, 2022 @ 2:18pm
The Boys have absolutely no problem calling the invasion of Ukraine an invasion, but an official at the White House is unable to state the plain truth. Bill Gates made an incredibly absurd comparison on mask mandates, and the Centers for Disease Control’s lies have completely destroyed its legitimacy. More words of wisdom from Vice President Kamala Harris, and Indiana republicans gutted a parents’ rights bill to appease the teachers union. The NFL world reacts to Aaron Rogers’ rather cryptic post, and the Big Ten suspends coach Juwan Howard for the rest of the regular season. Acquitted Kyle Rittenhouse launches his “Media Accountability Project” to hold media and celebrities accountable, and the average pet tries to eat something they shouldn’t four times a day.
