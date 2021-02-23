Markley, van Camp and Robbins | February 23, 2021
The Boys do not think terrorism depends upon the time of day, but Biden’s pick for Attorney General believes just that. President Joe Biden talks about the only way to spare more pain and loss, and the FCC Commissioner blasts democrats for trying to censor Fox News. Dr. Anthony Fauci’s boss says the Trump administration deserves a lot of credit, and Gwyneth Paltrow seems to imply she is the one responsible for beginning the mask-wearing trend. The average person wears a mask three hours a day, and owns about six of them. President Biden asks what should be left out of the massive COVID bill, and Garland refuses to say if biological males competing against women is unfair. Harry Shearer will no longer voice Dr. Hibbert on The Simpsons, and Taco Bell is entering the chicken wars with a new taco.