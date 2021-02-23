      Weather Alert

Markley, van Camp and Robbins | February 23, 2021

Chris Glasgow
Feb 23, 2021 @ 2:20pm
The Boys do not think terrorism depends upon the time of day, but Biden’s pick for Attorney General believes just that. President Joe Biden talks about the only way to spare more pain and loss, and the FCC Commissioner blasts democrats for trying to censor Fox News. Dr. Anthony Fauci’s boss says the Trump administration deserves a lot of credit, and Gwyneth Paltrow seems to imply she is the one responsible for beginning the mask-wearing trend. The average person wears a mask three hours a day, and owns about six of them. President Biden asks what should be left out of the massive COVID bill, and Garland refuses to say if biological males competing against women is unfair. Harry Shearer will no longer voice Dr. Hibbert on The Simpsons, and Taco Bell is entering the chicken wars with a new taco.

Popular Posts
A New House Bill Could Take Aim At Your Second Amendment Rights
Is CNN Using Faulty Math And Misleading Statistics To Portray America’s Soldiers As Racists?
Intruder shot while attempting to break into a home on San Antonio's South Side
Shootout reported at an apartment complex on San Antonio's East Side
Massive car pileup traps drivers, shuts down highway in Texas