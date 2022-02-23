Weather Alert
On-Air Now
Listen Live
Schedule
Markley, van Camp and Robbins
Markley, van Camp and Robbins | February 23, 2022
Chris Glasgow
Feb 23, 2022 @ 2:16pm
MVC&R hope they never get sanctioned, but President Joe Biden announced sanctions against Russia. Press Secretary Jen Psaki doesn’t think Vladimir Putin is intimidating the administration, and Tulsi Gabbard slammed Vice President Kamala Harris for remarks made on her international trip. The CDC was blasted for withholding data over fears the vaccine would appear ineffective, and Justin Trudeau promises to defend democracy in Ukraine. Senator Chuck Schumer has a goal to make abortion available during all nine months of pregnancy, and a New York professor is called out for saying she would “give priority to non-white folks”. A democrat Congressman wants to seize the truckers of protesters headed to D.C., and then give them to growing businesses.
