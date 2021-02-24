Markley, van Camp and Robbins | February 24, 2021
MVC&R give a preliminary thumbs up to Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine, and so does the Food and Drug Administration. President Joe Biden is pleading with people to get vaccinated, and AOC is mocked for giving President Biden a ‘slap on the wrist’ for opening the detention camps for kids. President Biden will be visiting the formerly frozen state of Texas, and a CNN sports reporter apologizes for comments about Tiger Woods. Rich Lowry points out that every slander made by the media about Florida’s DeSantis, is actually true about New York governor Andrew Cuomo. Teachers rage and insist on keeping schools closed, while a woman’s kids were kicked out of a Catholic School, because of her OnlyFans account. Canada’s government wants to boycott the Olympics in China, and Axl Rose makes an appearance on Scooby-Doo.