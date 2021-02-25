Markley, van Camp and Robbins | February 25, 2021
The Boys don’t think people should be required to wear masks after being vaccinated, and a former Biden COVID advisor agrees. Only 9% of people working remotely want to return to full-time office work, and a new coronavirus strain is spreading in New York City. ABC, CBS, and NBC all avoid explosive sexual harassment claims against Governor Andrew Cuomo, and a forensic collision accident reconstruction experts says initial Tiger Woods reports are misleading. Another high profile story about “systemic racism” bites the dust, and a Canadian farmer scolds the wild cat that killed his chickens. A Titans player is “done” with the team after they didn’t wish him happy birthday on social media, and Post Malone covers Hootie and the Blowfish for Pokémon Day celebration.