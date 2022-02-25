Weather Alert
On-Air Now
Listen Live
Schedule
Markley, van Camp and Robbins
Markley, van Camp and Robbins | February 25, 2022
Chris Glasgow
Feb 25, 2022 @ 2:17pm
MVC&R are minus Jamie today, and he is not running guns to Ukraine. At least, it’s not confirmed. Officials throughout the Biden Administration were expecting sanctions to be a deterrent for Vladimir Putin to invade Ukraine, but President Joe Biden is claiming no one actually expected sanctions to be a deterrent to invasion. President Biden names his pick to replace retiring Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer, and Hillary Clinton is blaming former President Donald Trump for Russian aggression. (Shocker) The New York Times wants to know why they are not seeing more masks on the faces of Ukrainians, and Google decided to terminate their own mask mandate. Press Secretary Jen Psaki again has to clarify comments from President Biden, while “the 1980’s called and they want their foreign policy back,” so we have a Friday Five just for that – Best 80’s One Hit Wonders.
