Markley, van Camp and Robbins | February 26, 2021

Chris Glasgow
Feb 26, 2021 @ 2:25pm
MVC&R didn’t launch an airstrike on Syria, but the Biden administration did, in a loving and unifying way. A school board member uses “slavery” to describe reopening schools, and there still may be a Mr. and Mrs. Potato Head. The media don’t seem too interested in covering grandparents reuniting with their grandkids after a year apart, and Mike Tyson is not very happy with Hulu, saying they’re “culturally misappropriating” his life story. China gave United States diplomats anal swab tests, but they claim it was an accident. Lady Gaga offers a $500K reward for the person that shot her dog walker, and stole her dogs, while Demi Lovato is against transphobic gender reveal parties. A teacher accidentally pulls a Toobin, and the Syracuse LaCrosse team is forced to apologize, because people were not okay with one player’s hand gesture. The latest from Rotten Tomatoes is provided by Ryan Fujitani, and The Friday Five — Essential 80’s Albums Edition.

