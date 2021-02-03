Markley, van Camp and Robbins | February 3, 2021
The Boys will not be inviting Dr. Anthony Fauci to their Super Bowl party, but he’s recommending nobody throw a party this year. Public school advocates are worried with the rise in homeschooling, and Jeopardy announces their new guest-host lineup. An unusually large number of Republicans that voted in the Presidential election, skipped the Senate runoffs for their state. House Republicans begin an effort to remove Democrat Ilhan Omar from committees, and President Joe Biden is getting ready to put kids in cages. Your social media posts can predict a breakup three months before it happens, and Jeff Bezos is stepping down as CEO of Amazon. John Kerry says he’s the type of person that has to take private jets, while $17.6 billion dollars in unemployment benefits have yet to be distributed. Oregon inmates have just skipped to the head of the vaccination line, and Kareem Abdul Jabbar says Bruce Lee would have loved “Cobra Kai.”