Markley, van Camp and Robbins | February 3, 2022
Chris Glasgow
Feb 3, 2022 @ 2:15pm
MVC&R are glad to announce the killing of an ISIS leader, but they question the timing after several disastrous polls for President Joe Biden. Critics are questioning President Biden’s cancer initiative, and Brian Stetler came very close to actually telling the truth. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is blaming climate change for the tensions with Russia-Ukraine. Despite considering itself a “champion” for women, the ACLU is defending the transgender UPenn swimmer. The Canada border protest is growing as truckers ask the government to end COVID mandates. Al Franken is defending Whoopi Goldberg by pointing out her stage choice of stage names, and an illegal immigrant was responsible for drawing swastikas on the D.C. landmark.
