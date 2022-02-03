      Weather Alert

Markley, van Camp and Robbins | February 3, 2022

Chris Glasgow
Feb 3, 2022 @ 2:15pm
MVC&R are glad to announce the killing of an ISIS leader, but they question the timing after several disastrous polls for President Joe Biden. Critics are questioning President Biden’s cancer initiative, and Brian Stetler came very close to actually telling the truth. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is blaming climate change for the tensions with Russia-Ukraine. Despite considering itself a “champion” for women, the ACLU is defending the transgender UPenn swimmer. The Canada border protest is growing as truckers ask the government to end COVID mandates. Al Franken is defending Whoopi Goldberg by pointing out her stage choice of stage names, and an illegal immigrant was responsible for drawing swastikas on the D.C. landmark.

Popular Posts
Nearly 450k sign petition to help Texas brothers accused of murdering sister's abuser
Austin man killed in New Braunfels fatality accident
Update: Missing Pflugerville woman believed to be in danger
Bexar County Jail inmate with COVID-19 and pre-existing conditions dies
Man stabbed during domestic dispute at San Antonio apartment complex
Connect With Us Listen To Us On