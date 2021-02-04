Markley, van Camp and Robbins | February 4, 2021
MVC&R were not in the Capitol on January 6th, and neither was Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Most Republicans don’t even know who Marjorie Taylor-Green is, and Maxine Waters says former President Trump should be charged with murder. The mayor of Chicago says we need to get the kids back in school, and teachers claim no one is listening to their concerns. Hundreds of illegal immigrants are deported, in a stunning display of human rights violations. Black Lives Matter leaders slam Adam Schiff, and ask Governor Newsom not to appoint him as California Attorney General. Biden’s Education Secretary says there is a ‘legal responsibility’ to include transgender athletes, while fans and former contestants say Dr. Oz should not host “Jeopardy!”