      Weather Alert

Markley, van Camp and Robbins | February 4, 2022

Chris Glasgow
Feb 4, 2022 @ 2:16pm
mvr
The Boys were reluctantly monitoring the opening ceremony for this year’s Olympics, and China trotted out a Uyghur muslim, while NBC helped deliver the narrative. Chinese authorities remove a Dutch journalist during a report, and an AP reporter takes down Ned Price in a press conference. A Virginia mother tees off against the school board over mandates, and a doctor warns of medical totalitarianism amid the COVID-19 crackdown. Speaker Nancy Pelosi tells American Olympic athletes to shut up and dribble, and MSNBC holds the governor of Texas accountable for not being able to stop the rain from falling. Major news outlets completely ignore the Johns Hopkins report on COVID lockdowns, and a cold snap has consumed the country, as well as The Friday Five – Best Cold, Ice, Snow, and Freeze Songs.

Popular Posts
Nearly 450k sign petition to help Texas brothers accused of murdering sister's abuser
Update: Missing Pflugerville woman believed to be in danger
Bexar County Jail inmate with COVID-19 and pre-existing conditions dies
Friday school closures around San Antonio over freezing conditions
Arctic blast coming to San Antonio, icing possible in Texas Hill Country
Connect With Us Listen To Us On