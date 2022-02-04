Weather Alert
Markley, van Camp and Robbins | February 4, 2022
Chris Glasgow
Feb 4, 2022 @ 2:16pm
The Boys were reluctantly monitoring the opening ceremony for this year’s Olympics, and China trotted out a Uyghur muslim, while NBC helped deliver the narrative. Chinese authorities remove a Dutch journalist during a report, and an AP reporter takes down Ned Price in a press conference. A Virginia mother tees off against the school board over mandates, and a doctor warns of medical totalitarianism amid the COVID-19 crackdown. Speaker Nancy Pelosi tells American Olympic athletes to shut up and dribble, and MSNBC holds the governor of Texas accountable for not being able to stop the rain from falling. Major news outlets completely ignore the Johns Hopkins report on COVID lockdowns, and a cold snap has consumed the country, as well as The Friday Five – Best Cold, Ice, Snow, and Freeze Songs.
