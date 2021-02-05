      Weather Alert

Markley, van Camp and Robbins | February 5, 2021

Chris Glasgow
Feb 5, 2021 @ 2:17pm
The Boys will not be sending out masks, but President Joe Biden wants to send you one, or a dozen. Tucker Carlson reports on Bank of America’s sharing of customers’ private information, but ’without the knowledge or consent’ of customers. Nick Cannon and ViacomCBS have resumed a professional relationship, after Cannon’s anti-White and anti-Semitic remarks. The key to living a long life, is to get chubby as you get older. The University of Illinois learned a very important First Amendment lesson, and the card game “Uno” is being turned into a movie. The New York Times is recognizing that liberals seem to be having trouble with the vaccine, watching something you hate in order to avoid a remote fight. Ryan Fujitani checks in for cinema news, and in honor of National Wear Red Day, The Friday Five — Red Songs Edition.

