Markley, van Camp and Robbins | February 8, 2021
MVC&R were not able to make it to Super Bowl LV, because Scott forgot his mask. President Biden says the CDC will issue school guidance on Wednesday, and former President Trump’s impeachment trial begins this week. Good Morning America laments over the “maskless mayhem” in Tampa, and a play-by-play of the Super Bowl Streaker. The Buccaneers embody the love of pirates, and some may believe that could be a problem. The food prices at the Super Bowl were crazy, as usual. Nevada wants businesses to move there, and set up their own governments. Pfizer just found a way to massively increase production of the vaccine, while more kids are suffering from anxiety and depression. A reporter compares the Trump administration to an abusive ex-boyfriend, and a majority of people believe you should split the bill on a date.