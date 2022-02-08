      Weather Alert

Markley, van Camp and Robbins | February 8, 2022

Chris Glasgow
Feb 8, 2022 @ 2:25pm
The Boys are not medical experts, but an actual medical expert says we should not pay attention to case counts for COVID. The horror of the Canadian trucker protest has escalated, because now the protesting truckers have pizza. Mike Tirico is returning early from the Olympics for unknown reasons, and President Joe Biden is now threatening to end the pipeline from Russia to Germany. A democrat credits President Biden with dropping mask mandates, and Build-A-Bear announces their “After Dark” collection. Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot says remote learning is to blame for the spike in crime, and a human smuggler goes full exorcist during her arrest.

