Weather Alert
News
KTSA NewsFlash
Texas News Radio
San Antonio News
Texas News
National News
World News
Money News
Politics
Entertainment
Sports
Science & Tech
Health
Lifestyle
Shows
KTSA Morning News with Trey Ware
Ware and Rima
Sean Rima
Markley, van Camp and Robbins
The Ramsey Show
Jack Riccardi
Lars Larson
Dana Loesch
Red Eye Radio
Bob Webster
Weekend Programming
Master Debaters
The Home Improvement Show
Texas Financial Advisory
Real Asset Wealth Radio Show
Featured Programming
On Demand
Listen On Demand
Watch KTSA
Ways to Listen
AccuWeather
Traffic
Contests
Alamo Lounge
Contact
Search
Social
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
Alexa Skill
Audacy
TuneIn
iHeart Radio
On-Air Now
Listen Live
Schedule
Markley, van Camp and Robbins
Markley, van Camp and Robbins | February 8, 2022
Chris Glasgow
Feb 8, 2022 @ 2:25pm
The Boys are not medical experts, but an actual medical expert says we should not pay attention to case counts for COVID. The horror of the Canadian trucker protest has escalated, because now the protesting truckers have pizza. Mike Tirico is returning early from the Olympics for unknown reasons, and President Joe Biden is now threatening to end the pipeline from Russia to Germany. A democrat credits President Biden with dropping mask mandates, and Build-A-Bear announces their “After Dark” collection. Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot says remote learning is to blame for the spike in crime, and a human smuggler goes full exorcist during her arrest.
Popular Posts
Update: Missing Pflugerville woman believed to be in danger
Friday school closures around San Antonio over freezing conditions
Missing Pflugerville woman dead, boyfriend sought for murder
Texas Freeze: Closed roads around San Antonio and Bexar County
Man killed by masked gunmen on San Antonio's East side
Recent Posts
Billionaire Mark Cuban Has A Solution To Affordable Medication
8 hours ago
Your Pizza Dinner Takes A Hit From Biden’s Supply Chain Issues
8 hours ago
Blockchain Technology Benefits The Environment?
8 hours ago
News
KTSA NewsFlash
Texas News Radio
San Antonio News
Texas News
National News
World News
Money News
Politics
Entertainment
Sports
Science & Tech
Health
Lifestyle
Shows
KTSA Morning News with Trey Ware
Ware and Rima
Sean Rima
Markley, van Camp and Robbins
The Ramsey Show
Jack Riccardi
Lars Larson
Dana Loesch
Red Eye Radio
Bob Webster
Weekend Programming
Master Debaters
The Home Improvement Show
Texas Financial Advisory
Real Asset Wealth Radio Show
Featured Programming
On Demand
Listen On Demand
Watch KTSA
Ways to Listen
AccuWeather
Traffic
Contests
Alamo Lounge
Contact
Show Schedule
Connect With Us
Listen To Us On