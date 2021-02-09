Markley, van Camp and Robbins | February 9, 2021
The Boys are not running interference for China, but the World Health Organization is. Former President Trump’s impeachment trial begins, and a witness says we were close to losing our democracy. Iran says the COVID vaccine will make you gay, and a host from The View claims Florida will kill us all. Press Secretary Jen Psaki talks about head bobs from our elderly president, and the healthiest and unhealthiest cities in the United States. Women are slamming President Biden over his ‘sexist’ comment toward a registered nurse, and a man dies at a gender reveal party. Robinhood is being sued by a family after their 20-year-old’s suicide, and Chicago schools are at a “make or break” moment. A rancher sheds light on President Biden’s true intent for closing down the border wall construction, and a slice of the show to discuss National Pizza Day.