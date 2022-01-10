Weather Alert
Markley, van Camp and Robbins | January 10, 2022
Chris Glasgow
Jan 10, 2022 @ 2:31pm
MVC&R are trying their darndest to keep up with the CDC’s COVD guidance, and Director Rochelle Walensky says it’s “hard” coming up with the advice they provide. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has tested positive for COVID-19, after her maskless vacation in Florida. Savannah Guthrie has some unflattering words to say about the CDC, and a former Biden adviser is calling for the schools to reopen. Parents are speaking out on the trans-gender swimmer, and California shuts down a church preschool over the mask mandate. Bob Saget was found dead on Sunday in a Florida hotel room, and Alec Baldwin invoked January 6th to defend himself. The mayor of New York City is now on-board with letting noncitizens vote, and Americans adopted millions of dogs during the pandemic.
