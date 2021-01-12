Markley, van Camp and Robbins | January 12, 2021
The Boys have been speaking about the riot on Capitol Hill since it happened, and now for the first time President Trump has, too. The President is traveling to Alamo Texas, and no one in the city seems to know what the plan is. Ahead of the President’s impeachment, the House is to vote on a resolution calling for Vice President Pence to remove Trump. MSNBC has advice on deprogramming people who voted for Trump, and Joe Biden chews out his COVID team over vaccination distribution. Patriots coach Bill Belichick declines the Presidential Medal of Freedom, and Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler vows to crack down on protests. Biden is worried a second impeachment may derail the start of his presidency, and the “QAnon Shaman” refuses to eat the non-organic jail food.