Markley, van Camp and Robbins | January 13, 2021
MVC&R are not debating the second impeachment of President Trump, but the House began their debate Wednesday morning. Chris Cuomo claims you support the Capitol riot if you bring up last summer’s riot, and Twitter is silent after Nancy Pelosi’s tweet declaring the 2016 was ‘hijacked’ resurfaces. Amazon hits back at Parler, claiming an ‘unwillingness and inability’ to remove violent content. Three democrats have COVID, and the blame is on Republican not wearing masks. Disney says they may move some operations out of California, and a website is hiring a “Professional Binge Watcher” to watch Netflix, and eat pizza. YouTube suspends President Trump’s account, and this year will bring you Girl Scout Cookie delivery. Bruce Willis is kicked out of a Rite Aid for not wearing a mask, while a New York Times editor finds it hard to believe regular citizens would buy zip ties.