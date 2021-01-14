Markley, van Camp and Robbins | January 14, 2021
The Boys have not been impeached for a second time, but President Trump has as of Wednesday. Shortly after his impeachment was official President Trump called for peace, but according to CNN he was calling for more violence. Joe Biden has a revolutionary approach to ending the pandemic, yet most people have been more productive working from home. Don Lemon says if you voted for Trump you voted for the Klan, and reports say Trump is not going to pay Rudy Giuliani his legal fees. The CEO of Twitter believes social-media lockouts are a danger to an open Internet, while 82% of people say they are planning to do something big after getting vaccinated. Portland mayor Ted Wheeler denies allowing riots to continue, and several lawmakers call out white supremacy during the Capitol riot.