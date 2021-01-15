Markley, van Camp and Robbins | January 15, 2021
MVC&R do not think the vaccination rollout so far has been a disaster, but that’s exactly what Joe Biden believes. A left-wing ‘known agitator’ is charged for his alleged role in the Capitol breach, and President Trump’s favorability among Republicans plummets. Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey says censorship will be ‘much bigger’ than the Trump ban, while Mexico’s left-wing president mounts an international campaign taking on tech companies after Trump bans. Vice President Mike Pence chairs a FEMA meeting, and greets National Guardsmen standing watch at the Capitol. At 87 years old Willie Nelson got his COVID vaccine, and a Squad member claims not wearing a mask is “Chemical Warfare.” Joe Biden says we need to raise the minimum wage to $15/hr, and a guy is making bank by renting himself out to do nothing. Because it’s Friday, Ryan Fujitani checks in with the latest cinema news, and The Friday Five — Nothing Songs Edition.