Markley, van Camp and Robbins | January 18, 2021
The Boys are not going to shut down conservative influencers, but a former Facebook insider says they are planning to do just that. A media montage accusing President Trump of being a brain-eating disease, and Kamala Harris helps herself to “No” for breakfast. The Green Bay Packers’ Aaron Rogers slams Nancy Pelosi and Governor Gavin Newsom, for not following their own coronavirus restrictions. Dr. Anthony Fauci warns of a “more ominous” strain of COVID-19, which is emerging worldwide. A Lincoln Project founder slinks away after getting caught being a sexual predator, and testing New York City’s “gifted & talented” students will be eliminated after the program is deemed unfair. MSNBC says Facebook needs to be shut down, and Charles Barkley says pro athletes should get vaccine priority, because of how much they pay in taxes. According to a poll, most people think police would have been harsher to a Black mob at the Capitol, and a federal judge releases the BLM Capitol rioter without bail.