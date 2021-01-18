      Weather Alert

Markley, van Camp and Robbins | January 18, 2021

Chris Glasgow
Jan 18, 2021 @ 2:18pm
The Boys are not going to shut down conservative influencers, but a former Facebook insider says they are planning to do just that. A media montage accusing President Trump of being a brain-eating disease, and Kamala Harris helps herself to “No” for breakfast. The Green Bay Packers’ Aaron Rogers slams Nancy Pelosi and Governor Gavin Newsom, for not following their own coronavirus restrictions. Dr. Anthony Fauci warns of a “more ominous” strain of COVID-19, which is emerging worldwide. A Lincoln Project founder slinks away after getting caught being a sexual predator, and testing New York City’s “gifted & talented” students will be eliminated after the program is deemed unfair. MSNBC says Facebook needs to be shut down, and Charles Barkley says pro athletes should get vaccine priority, because of how much they pay in taxes. According to a poll, most people think police would have been harsher to a Black mob at the Capitol, and a federal judge releases the BLM Capitol rioter without bail.

Popular Posts
San Antonio woman in Project Veritas video arrested on election fraud charges
Two men arrested for vicious attack on San Antonio's Northeast Side
Woman may have exposed hundreds to COVID-19 at San Antonio concert
Shooting victim dropped off at a San Antonio fire station
Former Bexar County DA Nico LaHood representing woman charged with election fraud