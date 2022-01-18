      Weather Alert

Markley, van Camp and Robbins | January 18, 2022

Chris Glasgow
Jan 18, 2022 @ 2:30pm
MVR
MVC&R have been wondering how Rochelle Walensky has been able to keep her gig as CDC Director, and a progressive democrat is calling for her replacement. A democratic strategist is saying the party’s problem is “bad followers”, while Soviet-style posters mocking President Joe Biden and Dr. Anthony Fauci over vaccine orders. The father of a murdered UCLA student called out some politicians, saying they put the rights of criminals ahead of law abiding citizens. Dr. Fauci says we are only in the first of five phases of the pandemic, and Michael Phelps weighs in on the collegiate transgender swimmer. MSNBC was talking about white supremacists during the Texas synagogue attack, and Elizabeth Warren claims republicans want to stop people from voting.

Popular Posts
New Braunfels woman caught tossing rocks at passing cars wanted for Democratic Party HQ vandalism
Two killed in single vehicle crash on San Antonio's North side
Woman accused of leaving two children tied up and alone in a San Antonio home held on $150,000 bond
San Antonio Police Officer accused of striking a woman in the face is arrested
San Antonio man stabbed several times during domestic disturbance
Connect With Us Listen To Us On