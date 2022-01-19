Weather Alert
Markley, van Camp and Robbins
Markley, van Camp and Robbins | January 19, 2022
Chris Glasgow
Jan 19, 2022 @ 2:22pm
The Boys have been watching President Joe Biden’s failures pile up, and there is good evidence to show he is hitting rock bottom. The World Health Organization is not recommending boosters for healthy children and adolescents, while China warns foreign athletes against speaking out on politics at the Winter Games. Stevie Wonder comes out in support of ending the filibuster, and Los Angeles police have identified the suspected killer of Brianna Kupfer. Arkansas inmates sue over COVID treatment with ivermectin, and CNN was mocked after announcing their new “misinformation” team. A liberal mother says the school closures have made her question her politics, and Coach Nick Saban joins others to urge Senator Joe Manchin.
