Markley, van Camp and Robbins | January 20, 2021
The Boys bid farewell to President Trump, but he says he’ll be back, in some form. One CNN reporter thinks Joe Biden, “Gave America a hug,” while another roasts First Lady Melania Trump for her fashion statement. A study projects the unemployment from the pandemic will cause nearly 900K deaths, yet there is a COVID hotline you can call when you need to scream, but it will be shutting down soon. A Jewish group blasts Rashida Tlaib for claiming Israel is a racist, apartheid state for denying vaccine to her grandmother. An MSNBC host compares Joe Biden to God, while President Trump is leaving office with more popularity than George W. Bush. Los Angeles county’s ‘Super-Spreader Task Force’ shuts down underground stripper parties, and 81% of people say getting old isn’t as bad as they thought it would be.