Markley, van Camp and Robbins | January 20, 2022
Chris Glasgow
Jan 20, 2022 @ 2:55pm
MVC&R were monitoring President Joe Biden’s speech on Wednesday, and the President fumbled his way through, while displaying uncertainty when it comes to Russia in Ukraine. Dana Bash is clarifying election comments President Biden made, and Vice President Kamala Harris says world leaders are worried about us. The Therapeutic Goods Administration has confirmed the first cases of myocarditis and pericarditis after Pfizer and Moderna boosters, and Alec Baldwin is being sued by the family of a Marine killed during the Afghanistan pullout. Oscar Mayer is selling a new bologna-inspired beauty mask, and NBC sports announcers will not be traveling to China to call the Olympics.
