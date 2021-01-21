      Weather Alert

Markley, van Camp and Robbins | January 21, 2021

Chris Glasgow
Jan 21, 2021 @ 2:35pm
MVC&R were not as enamored by Wednesday inauguration and speeches, but it seems members of the media could have used a cigarette after all the festivities concluded. Tucker Carlson expresses concern for the very real threat of ‘wrong speech banning,’ and Press Secretary Jen Psaki dodges a question about Biden’s abortion policy, citing his regular church attendance. Joe Biden says the traditional letter from the former President to the new President was ‘generous,’ and experts recommend an imaginary friend if you’re feeling lonely. The White House Press Corps is officially on vacation, as they enter into Softball Season. The hilarious (not really) Stephen Colbert says he cried during the inauguration, and a new study says that money CAN buy happiness.

Popular Posts
Two men arrested for vicious attack on San Antonio's Northeast Side
Woman may have exposed hundreds to COVID-19 at San Antonio concert
Former Bexar County DA Nico LaHood representing woman charged with election fraud
Shooting victim dropped off at a San Antonio fire station
FBI arrests San Antonio loan officer accused of breaching U.S. Capitol