Markley, van Camp and Robbins | January 21, 2021
MVC&R were not as enamored by Wednesday inauguration and speeches, but it seems members of the media could have used a cigarette after all the festivities concluded. Tucker Carlson expresses concern for the very real threat of ‘wrong speech banning,’ and Press Secretary Jen Psaki dodges a question about Biden’s abortion policy, citing his regular church attendance. Joe Biden says the traditional letter from the former President to the new President was ‘generous,’ and experts recommend an imaginary friend if you’re feeling lonely. The White House Press Corps is officially on vacation, as they enter into Softball Season. The hilarious (not really) Stephen Colbert says he cried during the inauguration, and a new study says that money CAN buy happiness.