Markley, van Camp and Robbins
Markley, van Camp and Robbins | January 21, 2022
Chris Glasgow
Jan 21, 2022 @ 2:14pm
The Boys will not be writing to Russia anytime soon, but Secretary of State Antony Blinken promises a strongly-worded letter will be written. Fewer than 1 in 6 Americans want U.S Soldiers in any Ukraine/Russia war, and critics slam NBC News for suggesting school curriculum transparency would lead to censorship. Jordan Peterson resigns from his tenured position at University of Toronto, and Gavin Newsom says we all have a responsibility to stop crime. A fascinating study shows gender is not a “social construct”, and Joy Reid believes the infrastructure bill was the “White Guy Employment Act”. Martha Stewart once dated Anthony Hopkins, but she dumped him because she was afraid of Hannibal Lecter.
