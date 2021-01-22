Markley, van Camp and Robbins | January 22, 2021
The Boys are big fans of the First Amendment, but the Biden administration doesn’t seem to be. President Joe Biden snaps at a reporter, and White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki dodges questions. Senator Chuck Schumer seems to think President Trump incited an erection, and Dr. Anthony Fauci demolishes CNN’s story about Biden “starting from scratch” on COVID vaccines. President Biden is ordering foreigners to quarantine, which was deemed racist when President Trump did the same. According to a professor, “Science, statistics, and technology are all inherently racist.” The governor of Michigan is reopening indoor dining, and American Airlines starts a wine delivery company to purge its unsold wine. Dave Chappelle tests positive for COVID-19, after photobombing a couple’s wedding photos. The pickings are slim, but Ryan Fujitani checks in with cinema news, and a Friday Five in honor of Handwriting Day — Hand & Write Songs.