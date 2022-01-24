      Weather Alert

Markley, van Camp and Robbins | January 24, 2022

Chris Glasgow
Jan 24, 2022 @ 2:17pm
MVC&R were not able to attend the “Defeat the Mandates” march in Washington D.C., and President Joe Biden moves ahead with a vaccine mandate at the border. A veteran sportscaster blasts the IOC for going back to China, and some are wondering why we are not yet using sanctions against Russia. Senator Bernie Sanders is frustrated over President Biden’s failures, and the Washington Post believes conservatives are making up the crime wave. North Portland business owners are begging for help, and fans at the Australian Open were asked to remove their “Where Is Peng Shuai” t-shirts. The governor of New York is blaming an “illegal gun” for the killing of an NYPD officer, and a school board member wants parents to know, “I don’t work for you.”

