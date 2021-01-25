Markley, van Camp and Robbins | January 25, 2021
MVC&R are not going to the Super Bowl, but the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are. Dr. Anthony Fauci is calling for honesty, and Tony Romo predicted the Super Bowl match up would be Chiefs vs. Bills. CNN says unity isn’t possible due to all the right-wing Biden bashing, while an MSNBC host calls Pete Buttigieg, “Poot Beetejege.” A drive-thru vaccine center was having trouble, so they called a Chick-fil-A manager. New Mexico’s political and business leaders are suddenly worried about Joe Biden, and miraculously, Illinois decides reopening is a good idea after all. With a spike in suicides schools are being forced to reopen, and many Super Bowl advertisers will not be airing commercials this year. Megyn Kelly blames the media Trump hatred on the Capitol riot, and Amazon doesn’t want its employees voting by mail, because it isn’t secure.