Weather Alert
News
KTSA NewsFlash
Texas News Radio
San Antonio News
Texas News
National News
World News
Money News
Politics
Entertainment
Sports
Science & Tech
Health
Lifestyle
Shows
KTSA Morning News with Trey Ware
Ware and Rima
Sean Rima
Markley, van Camp and Robbins
The Ramsey Show
Jack Riccardi
Lars Larson
Dana Loesch
Red Eye Radio
Bob Webster
Weekend Programming
Master Debaters
The Home Improvement Show
Texas Financial Advisory
Real Asset Wealth Radio Show
Featured Programming
On Demand
Listen On Demand
Watch KTSA
Ways to Listen
AccuWeather
Traffic
Contests
Alamo Lounge
Contact
Search
Social
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
Alexa Skill
Audacy
TuneIn
iHeart Radio
On-Air Now
Listen Live
Schedule
Markley, van Camp and Robbins
Markley, van Camp and Robbins | January 26, 2022
Chris Glasgow
Jan 26, 2022 @ 2:19pm
MVC&R have not forgotten about the ongoing border crisis, and a new Pew poll shows President Joe Biden’s numbers turning negative on every major issue. Former President Donald Trump is heard referring to himself as the 47th President, and those that do the science are talking about Stealth Omicron. The latest excuse for Vice President Kamala Harris’ failure is due to the “D.C. Bubble.” Dr. Anthony Fauci is defending the FDA’s decision to rescind monoclonal antibody treatments, while there is a report that Capitol Police are spying on lawmakers, and those they meet. Florida continues to defend its title as the Shark Bite Capital of the U.S., and San Jose passes a law mandating gun owner insurance, as well as an annual gun ownership fee.
Popular Posts
San Antonio man shot while taking out trash on Northeast Side
Bexar County drug bust nets $400k worth of heroin, cocaine
Man, 3-year-old child shot at San Antonio home
San Antonio man shot while sitting at kitchen table
TikTok video leads BCSO to woman housing ring-tailed lemur
Recent Posts
How to Tell If You Need a Heart Transplant
1 hour ago
Feds accuse Texas man of selling gun used to take hostages
2 hours ago
Markley, van Camp and Robbins | January 26, 2022
2 hours ago
News
KTSA NewsFlash
Texas News Radio
San Antonio News
Texas News
National News
World News
Money News
Politics
Entertainment
Sports
Science & Tech
Health
Lifestyle
Shows
KTSA Morning News with Trey Ware
Ware and Rima
Sean Rima
Markley, van Camp and Robbins
The Ramsey Show
Jack Riccardi
Lars Larson
Dana Loesch
Red Eye Radio
Bob Webster
Weekend Programming
Master Debaters
The Home Improvement Show
Texas Financial Advisory
Real Asset Wealth Radio Show
Featured Programming
On Demand
Listen On Demand
Watch KTSA
Ways to Listen
AccuWeather
Traffic
Contests
Alamo Lounge
Contact
Show Schedule
Connect With Us
Listen To Us On