Markley, van Camp and Robbins | January 26, 2022

Chris Glasgow
Jan 26, 2022 @ 2:19pm
MVC&R have not forgotten about the ongoing border crisis, and a new Pew poll shows President Joe Biden’s numbers turning negative on every major issue. Former President Donald Trump is heard referring to himself as the 47th President, and those that do the science are talking about Stealth Omicron. The latest excuse for Vice President Kamala Harris’ failure is due to the “D.C. Bubble.” Dr. Anthony Fauci is defending the FDA’s decision to rescind monoclonal antibody treatments, while there is a report that Capitol Police are spying on lawmakers, and those they meet. Florida continues to defend its title as the Shark Bite Capital of the U.S., and San Jose passes a law mandating gun owner insurance, as well as an annual gun ownership fee.

