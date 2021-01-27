Markley, van Camp and Robbins | January 27, 2021
MVC&R think the schools should be open, and so does the CDC. As Dr. Anthony Fauci recommends double-masking, CNBC questions if we should be thinking about triple-masking. President Joe Biden claims people are against his “Equity” plan, because they like holding people down. Rand Paul delivers a fiery denouncing the second impeachment of Donald Trump, and Sam Adams is “stealing” the Budweiser Clydesdales for their Super Bowl ad. Biden’s chief of staff admits the school closures are about money, and a Loudoun County, Virginia dad flips out on the school board. In an amazing display of irony, Governor Andrew Cuomo explains the role incompetent government plays in killing people, and persistent internet trolls are breaking the stock market. Chicago teachers union releases an interpretive dance video to protest the schools reopening, while the Bellevue teachers union strikes to punish parents. The president of the Pasco Association of Educators says reopening schools is white supremacy. ***PSA: Do NOT put male genitalia enhancement cream on your lips.***