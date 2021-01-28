Markley, van Camp and Robbins | January 28, 2021
The Boys have a bold plan for every show, and President Joe Biden has a bold plan to vaccinate 300 Americans. The Today Show wants to remind you the Proud Boys are still a threat, and a Fox Business reporter thinks Wall Street is just whining. Harvard cancels course on controversial policing method after pressure from students, and a guy in Philadelphia starts up a clinic, then gets shut down. The lack of Super Bowl parties will not hamper chicken wing consumption, and supposedly Wonder Woman 1984 doubled HBO Max subscriptions. Dr. Anthony Fauci says a vaccination is not a free pass to travel, and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is convinced President Biden will do the Green New Deal. Even though many college services were closed during the pandemic, some schools continued to charge students. The governor of Washington isn’t losing sleep over oil and gas workers losing their jobs, while Oregon is no longer providing details on COVID deaths. In case you forgot: Do NOT buy Mexican hand sanitizer.