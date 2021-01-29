Markley, van Camp and Robbins | January 29, 2021
MVC&R have been following Dr. Anthony Fauci, and he backs the CDC when it comes to schools. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki asks why Republicans are opposed to reopening schools, while a former SEC commissioner compares the GameStop situation to the Capitol riot. Governor Andrew Cuomo’s COVID response may not have been so book worthy, and a look back at the governor’s excuses on the nursing home deaths. A kid tried to get his parents divorced, so he could get two Christmases, and apparently Cobra Kai’s whiteness is problematic. Democrats are telling President Joe Biden to ease up on the energy crackdown, yet his administration will be vaccinating suspected terrorists before Americans. Governor Kristi Noem refuses to say whether Joe Biden’s win was free and fair, and a new lawsuit claims Subway’s tuna doesn’t contain any actual tuna. They’re stocking up on the Friday Five — Game/Stop Songs Edition.