Markley, van Camp and Robbins | January 3, 2022

Chris Glasgow
Jan 3, 2022 @ 2:49pm
The Boys are glad to be back, and they hope everyone had a very Happy New Year. Dr. Anthony Fauci believes society could be hurt if people isolate too much, and CNN explores the “trauma” reporters went through on January 6th. An Oregon dad goes legend when he tells President Joe Biden, “Let’s Go Brandon!” Betty White died on New Year’s Eve, but her 100th birthday special will air as planned. Joe Rogan moves to GETTR after Twitter bans Dr. Robert Malone, and Antonio Brown’s meltdown may cost him more than his spot with the Buccaneers. About 23% of Americans made New Year’s resolutions, while RadioShack is rebranding itself as a cryptocurrency exchange. Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez celebrated the New Year with family at a “crazy disco party” in St. Bart’s, and one state went from firing unvaccinated workers to letting COVID positive nurses work.

