Markley, van Camp and Robbins | January 5, 2022

Chris Glasgow
Jan 6, 2022 @ 1:14pm
The Boys are doing their absolute best to keep up with the CDC’s COVID guidance, and the White House does not believe COVID is out of control. An intelligence official says no one listened to their warning last January 6th, and Hank Johnson provides some fresh audible fun. People in Virginia were stuck on a train with frozen toilets, and Brian Stelter thinks Sean Hannity caused the “insurrection” last year. The University of Portland is requiring booster shots before students can return to campus, and the governor of New York is rethinking the need to count COVID hospitalizations. Ana Navarro says President Donald Trump was illegitimate, and George Floyd’s 4-year-old niece was shot.

