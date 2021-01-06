Markley, van Camp and Robbins | January 6, 2021
The Boys are not counting Electoral College votes, but both houses of Congress are convening to do just that. Researchers are looking into whether or not vitamin D can help prevent COVID, and Kid Rock donates $100K to the Barstool Sports fund for small businesses. A mayor decides to be homeless for a week to understand what needs to be done, and the last documented widow of a Civil War veteran has died. A news anchor reports a news reporter did a good job, and Chris Cuomo calls Marco Rubio, “Bible Boy.” It seems that Kamala Harris gets a big kick out of telling her ‘fweedom’ story, and President Trump tells Vice President Pence to have courage. Joy Behar and Meghan McCain go at it on The View, and the Boston Red Sox hired baseball’s first Black female coach.