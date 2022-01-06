      Weather Alert

Markley, van Camp and Robbins | January 6, 2022

Chris Glasgow
Jan 6, 2022 @ 2:19pm
MVC&R have plenty to do just trying to keep track of the media’s weeping over January 6th, and Liz Cheney explains how the Capitol riot was not mostly peaceful. Vice President Kamala Harris believes January 6th was like Pearl Harbor and 9/11, and President Joe Biden asks if we are a nation that accepts political violence. People are going on 29% fewer dates during the pandemic, and National Geographic prints claim Kyle Rittenhouse killed two black people. A guy was charged $600 after getting stuck in an Uber in the I-95 traffic jam, and multiple armed rioters fell off the most wanted list. A trans healthcare specialist doctor says it is becoming a social contagion for kids, and a Texas judge drastically reduces the sentence for a child sex predator.

Popular Posts
Woman shot while driving on northeast San Antonio Interstate 35 frontage road
Two men shot in San Antonio home, third man zip-tied for trying to stop shooters
San Marcos teen, Live Oak man among 13 arrested for distribution of fentanyl in Austin
Man in critical condition after getting shot on San Antonio's South side
Markley, van Camp and Robbins | January 3, 2022
Connect With Us Listen To Us On