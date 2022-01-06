Weather Alert
On-Air Now
Listen Live
Schedule
Markley, van Camp and Robbins
Markley, van Camp and Robbins | January 6, 2022
Chris Glasgow
Jan 6, 2022 @ 2:19pm
MVC&R have plenty to do just trying to keep track of the media’s weeping over January 6th, and Liz Cheney explains how the Capitol riot was not mostly peaceful. Vice President Kamala Harris believes January 6th was like Pearl Harbor and 9/11, and President Joe Biden asks if we are a nation that accepts political violence. People are going on 29% fewer dates during the pandemic, and National Geographic prints claim Kyle Rittenhouse killed two black people. A guy was charged $600 after getting stuck in an Uber in the I-95 traffic jam, and multiple armed rioters fell off the most wanted list. A trans healthcare specialist doctor says it is becoming a social contagion for kids, and a Texas judge drastically reduces the sentence for a child sex predator.
