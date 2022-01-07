Weather Alert
News
KTSA NewsFlash
Texas News Radio
San Antonio News
Texas News
National News
World News
Money News
Politics
Entertainment
Sports
Science & Tech
Health
Lifestyle
Shows
KTSA Morning News with Trey Ware
Ware and Rima
Sean Rima
Markley, van Camp and Robbins
The Ramsey Show
Jack Riccardi
Lars Larson
Dana Loesch
Red Eye Radio
Bob Webster
Weekend Programming
Master Debaters
The Home Improvement Show
Texas Financial Advisory
Real Asset Wealth Radio Show
Featured Programming
On Demand
Listen On Demand
Watch KTSA
Ways to Listen
AccuWeather
Traffic
Contests
Alamo Lounge
Contact
Search
Social
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
Alexa Skill
Audacy
TuneIn
iHeart Radio
On-Air Now
Listen Live
Schedule
Markley, van Camp and Robbins
Markley, van Camp and Robbins | January 7, 2022
Chris Glasgow
Jan 7, 2022 @ 2:16pm
The Boys are taking a look at another disappointing jobs report, and Tucker Carlson calls out Senator Ted Cruz for his “terrorism” comments on January 6th. CBS buried poll results showing most Americans of both parties believe January 6th was “a protest that went too far”, and AC/DC’s music is too expensive for Cobra Kai. Advisers “plea” with President Joe Biden to change his coronavirus strategy, and WaPo is extremely late in issuing a correction to a fact check about Senator Tom Cotton. A year after January 6th, the elites are perpetuating a double standard, and Taco Bell has launched its $10 monthly subscription. The CDC director is reportedly meeting with media coaches, while Andrea Mitchell and Chuck Todd drooled over President Biden’s speech. The Manhattan district attorney defends the pro-crime policy, and The Friday Five have you covered – Bands Whose Biggest Hit Was a Cover.
Popular Posts
Woman shot while driving on northeast San Antonio Interstate 35 frontage road
Two men shot in San Antonio home, third man zip-tied for trying to stop shooters
San Marcos teen, Live Oak man among 13 arrested for distribution of fentanyl in Austin
Man in critical condition after getting shot on San Antonio's South side
Three teens in custody, two more on the run after ramming San Antonio Police vehicle
Recent Posts
Police continue search for Lina Khil despite Amber Alert suspension
48 mins ago
Markley, van Camp and Robbins | January 7, 2022
1 hour ago
Friday Five: Bands Whose Biggest Hit Was A Cover
2 hours ago
News
KTSA NewsFlash
Texas News Radio
San Antonio News
Texas News
National News
World News
Money News
Politics
Entertainment
Sports
Science & Tech
Health
Lifestyle
Shows
KTSA Morning News with Trey Ware
Ware and Rima
Sean Rima
Markley, van Camp and Robbins
The Ramsey Show
Jack Riccardi
Lars Larson
Dana Loesch
Red Eye Radio
Bob Webster
Weekend Programming
Master Debaters
The Home Improvement Show
Texas Financial Advisory
Real Asset Wealth Radio Show
Featured Programming
On Demand
Listen On Demand
Watch KTSA
Ways to Listen
AccuWeather
Traffic
Contests
Alamo Lounge
Contact
Show Schedule
Connect With Us
Listen To Us On