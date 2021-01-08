Markley, van Camp and Robbins | January 8, 2021
The Boys have not conceded, but President Trump did in a Wednesday evening Twitter video. CNN gasps at footage of Kimberly Guillfoyle dancing, which is quite a contrast from how they covered The CHAZ. Michelle Obama urges tech companies to permanently ban the ‘infantile and unpatriotic’ President Trump, and BLM activists claim the cops were on the rioters’ side. Governor Andrew Cuomo changes his mind about attending the Bills game, and Demio Lovato floats possible songs about the Capitol Hill riots. The Chinese government makes a joke about how they’ve sterilized Muslims, while Kamala Harris says she witnessed two different systems of justice. ABC News Political Director calls for ‘cleansing’ of the Trump movement, and Simon & Schuster decide not to publish Senator Josh Hawley’s book, in the wake of the riots. Ryan Fujitani checks in because it’s Friday, which also means The Friday Five — Redheads of Music Edition.