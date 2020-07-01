      Weather Alert

Markley, van Camp and Robbins | July 1, 2020

Chris Glasgow
Jul 1, 2020 @ 2:16pm
MVC&R are missing R, and the NYPD is about to start missing $1 billion, but activists say it’s not enough. The Seattle police re-take the CHAZ, and Houston protesters start to test positive for coronavirus. A BLM protester shot a driver in Provo, Utah. Wisconsin students want a statue of Abraham Lincoln torn down, because it is a, “Single-handed symbol of white supremacy.” More and more MLB players are opting out of the shortened season. Fireworks complaints are skyrocketing in New York, soaring in San Francisco, and mounting in Milwaukee. But, why? Plus, Portland police use CS gas on a ‘riot’, and an Arkansas brawl over social distancing.

Popular Posts
Listen
Kaepernick's agent says no NFL teams have offered him a job since 2016
Traffic
Weekend Programming
Biden spars with Iowa voter, calling 83-year-old man 'damn liar' and 'too old to vote' for former VP