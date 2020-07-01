Markley, van Camp and Robbins | July 1, 2020
MVC&R are missing R, and the NYPD is about to start missing $1 billion, but activists say it’s not enough. The Seattle police re-take the CHAZ, and Houston protesters start to test positive for coronavirus. A BLM protester shot a driver in Provo, Utah. Wisconsin students want a statue of Abraham Lincoln torn down, because it is a, “Single-handed symbol of white supremacy.” More and more MLB players are opting out of the shortened season. Fireworks complaints are skyrocketing in New York, soaring in San Francisco, and mounting in Milwaukee. But, why? Plus, Portland police use CS gas on a ‘riot’, and an Arkansas brawl over social distancing.