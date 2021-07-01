Weather Alert
Markley, van Camp and Robbins | July 1, 2021
Chris Glasgow
Jul 1, 2021 @ 2:49pm
MVC&R would like to go to the beach, and former President Trump said that was all President Biden had to do, in order to maintain a secure border. NBC News is catching up with speculation of the Chinese military’s involvement in the Wuhan lab, and the Supreme Court sides with the state of Arizona over their voting law. A JAMA Pediatrics study concluded that kids should not be forced to wear face masks, and a former FDA head says a shutdown is not needed, because we need to save our credibility. According to Politico, Vice President Harris’ office is a mess, and Britney Spears’ request to remove her father as conservator was shot down by the judge. Governor Ron DeSantis feuds with Trump over Florida rally amid search for survivors, and the Kenosha City Council votes 17-0 to reject Jacob Blake’s claim for damages from the police shooting. Rep. Kevin McCarthy is demanding an investigation into Biden’s alleged spying on Tucker Carlson, and an old picture of Gwen Berry holding an American flag goes viral amid the anthem uproar.
Popular Posts
Dave Says: Bless them, don’t enable them
Motorcyclist dead after accident on I-10 W
Man barges into Bexar County Elections office, starts shooting
New Braunfels camp counselor concocts story about kidnapping attempt
Texas hacker says smart meters secrets are being spilled
Recent Posts
Jack Riccardi: Just A Minute, “Drug Experiment”
56 mins ago
Markley, van Camp and Robbins | July 1, 2021
2 hours ago
Two-day holiday weekend blood drive at Rolling Oaks Mall
2 hours ago
