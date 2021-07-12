Weather Alert
News
KTSA NewsFlash
Texas News Radio
San Antonio News
Texas News
National News
World News
Money News
Politics
Entertainment
Sports
Science & Tech
Health
Lifestyle
Shows
KTSA Morning News with Trey Ware
Ware and Rima
Sean Rima
Markley, van Camp and Robbins
The Ramsey Show
Jack Riccardi
Lars Larson
Dana Loesch
Red Eye Radio
Bob Webster
Weekend Programming
Master Debaters
The Home Improvement Show
Texas Financial Advisory
Real Asset Wealth Radio Show
Featured Programming
On Demand
Listen On Demand
Watch KTSA
Ways to Listen
AccuWeather
Traffic
Contests
Alamo Lounge
Contact
Search
Social
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
Alexa Skill
Audacy
TuneIn
iHeart Radio
On-Air Now
Listen Live
Schedule
Markley, van Camp and Robbins
Markley, van Camp and Robbins | July 12, 2021
Chris Glasgow
Jul 12, 2021 @ 2:24pm
MVC&R are monitoring the protests as Cubans take to the streets, and the World Health Organization is working on a “digital wallet” to store vaccine certification. Vice President Kamala Harris says it’s “almost impossible” for rural people to make copies of their drivers licenses, and Brian Stelter says space flight is “immoral.” MSNBC pretends they don’t know who Michael Avenatti is, while Conor McGregor makes classless comments after injuring his leg, and losing to Dustin Poirier. Bankers are begging their employers for transfers from New York to Florida, and the White House has nothing to say about the obvious money laundering scam, in which Hunter Biden is involved. A man found 160 bowling balls under his house, and jewelry made out of human teeth is now something you can buy. Drinking a lot of coffee may help you fight off the coronavirus, and Steven Seagal opened for a Sammy Hagar concert for $1000.
Popular Posts
Man dies after driving truck off a San Antonio bridge
San Antonio is home to another new millionaire
Guadalupe County court judge arrested in San Marcos
Update: Two missing San Antonio children found
$900,000 worth of meth seized by Bexar County Sheriff's Office
Recent Posts
Ted Cruz campaign releases contribution totals for second quarter of 2021
27 mins ago
Three killed, two injured in rollover crash on San Antonio’s Northwest side
38 mins ago
San Antonio man dies after he was attacked by a swarm of bees
1 hour ago
News
KTSA NewsFlash
Texas News Radio
San Antonio News
Texas News
National News
World News
Money News
Politics
Entertainment
Sports
Science & Tech
Health
Lifestyle
Shows
KTSA Morning News with Trey Ware
Ware and Rima
Sean Rima
Markley, van Camp and Robbins
The Ramsey Show
Jack Riccardi
Lars Larson
Dana Loesch
Red Eye Radio
Bob Webster
Weekend Programming
Master Debaters
The Home Improvement Show
Texas Financial Advisory
Real Asset Wealth Radio Show
Featured Programming
On Demand
Listen On Demand
Watch KTSA
Ways to Listen
AccuWeather
Traffic
Contests
Alamo Lounge
Contact
Show Schedule
Connect With Us
Listen To Us On