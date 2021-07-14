Weather Alert
News
KTSA NewsFlash
Texas News Radio
San Antonio News
Texas News
National News
World News
Money News
Politics
Entertainment
Sports
Science & Tech
Health
Lifestyle
Shows
KTSA Morning News with Trey Ware
Ware and Rima
Sean Rima
Markley, van Camp and Robbins
The Ramsey Show
Jack Riccardi
Lars Larson
Dana Loesch
Red Eye Radio
Bob Webster
Weekend Programming
Master Debaters
The Home Improvement Show
Texas Financial Advisory
Real Asset Wealth Radio Show
Featured Programming
On Demand
Listen On Demand
Watch KTSA
Ways to Listen
AccuWeather
Traffic
Contests
Alamo Lounge
Contact
Search
Social
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
Alexa Skill
Audacy
TuneIn
iHeart Radio
On-Air Now
Listen Live
Schedule
Markley, van Camp and Robbins
Markley, van Camp and Robbins | July 14, 2021
Chris Glasgow
Jul 14, 2021 @ 2:19pm
VC&R wish M well, as he prepares for his daughter’s wedding. President Joe Biden believes the GOP’s voting laws to be as great a threat to our democracy as the Civil War, and some are saying it’s like the KKK. A Texas democrat is calling for a federal takeover of elections, and President Biden lifts some sanctions on Iran. The media circles the wagons trying to force Biden to call for an end to the filibuster, while the Department of Homeland Security tells Cubans to stay out. Dr. Anthony Fauci is recommending children over the age of 2 mask up, and Governor Andrew Cuomo’s COVID cover up was worse than we thought. Germany takes action against Big Tech censorship, and the state of California backs off of “woke math.” So much for that “bipartisan” infrastructure bill, and the FBI is politely asking you to monitor your friends, and family. The mayor of Miami tosses out the idea of bombing Cuba, and a liberal activist and pollster says there indeed may have been a Red Wave.
Popular Posts
Man dies after driving truck off a San Antonio bridge
Guadalupe County court judge arrested in San Marcos
$900,000 worth of meth seized by Bexar County Sheriff's Office
Update: Two missing San Antonio children found
Uncle Sean Health Update!
Recent Posts
Report: ERCOT under budgeted expected power demand during February winter freeze
20 seconds ago
EXPLAINER: What’s in the Texas GOP’s voting bills?
1 hour ago
Markley, van Camp and Robbins | July 14, 2021
2 hours ago
News
KTSA NewsFlash
Texas News Radio
San Antonio News
Texas News
National News
World News
Money News
Politics
Entertainment
Sports
Science & Tech
Health
Lifestyle
Shows
KTSA Morning News with Trey Ware
Ware and Rima
Sean Rima
Markley, van Camp and Robbins
The Ramsey Show
Jack Riccardi
Lars Larson
Dana Loesch
Red Eye Radio
Bob Webster
Weekend Programming
Master Debaters
The Home Improvement Show
Texas Financial Advisory
Real Asset Wealth Radio Show
Featured Programming
On Demand
Listen On Demand
Watch KTSA
Ways to Listen
AccuWeather
Traffic
Contests
Alamo Lounge
Contact
Show Schedule
Connect With Us
Listen To Us On